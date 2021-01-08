Governor Hutchinson speaks on violent protests at Capitol, “wants this administration to end”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson says he wants the Trump administration to end after a mob of his supporters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters during a virtual round-table discussion, Governor Hutchinson said the whole thing was chaotic and hurt us.

“I want this administration to end. That was chaotic, he mislead his supporters. It hurt us and sure he can make that judgment but he’s not going to and so we’ve got to figure out how to move forward,” Governor Hutchinson says.

“This was a terrible exercise of judgment and exercise in misleading his supporters, and the result of it is the riots in the nation’s Capitol, destruction of property and loss of life and a black mark on our democracy. Those are serious actions on his part, serious repercussions for our nation,” Governor Hutchinson says.

When asked whether he would support another attempt to impeach President Trump, Governor Hutchinson said he didn’t feel that was a good remedy.

