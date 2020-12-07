Governor Hutchinson to hold meetings with community leaders across Arkansas to fight COVID-19 surge

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced meetings with community leaders across the state to focus attention and develop local action plans to fight COVID-19.

Governor Hutchinson will be in Springdale at The Jones Center on Wednesday, December 9 at 10 a.m.

The Governor will be in Benton on Tuesday, December 8 and Jonesboro on Thursday, December 10.

Governor Hutchinson will also provide an address to the state of Arkansas on Thursday, December 10 at 7 p.m. You can watch the address to the state on KNWA.

The topic of the address to the state has not been provided at this time.