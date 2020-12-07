Governor Hutchinson to hold meetings with community leaders across Arkansas to fight COVID-19 surge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced meetings with community leaders across the state to focus attention and develop local action plans to fight COVID-19.
Governor Hutchinson will be in Springdale at The Jones Center on Wednesday, December 9 at 10 a.m.
The Governor will be in Benton on Tuesday, December 8 and Jonesboro on Thursday, December 10.
Governor Hutchinson will also provide an address to the state of Arkansas on Thursday, December 10 at 7 p.m. You can watch the address to the state on KNWA.
The topic of the address to the state has not been provided at this time.