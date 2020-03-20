Grocery store employees receive anonymous free lunch for hard work during COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Two people who want to remain anonymous surprised some folks who are working around the clock to help everything get what they need during this outbreak.

We continue to talk about the mad dash to grocery stores and how folks are stocking up on everything they need but one local couple decided to focus on the people who are behind the counters and stocking shelves.

“It started with going to the grocery store,” Anonymous Donors said.

A glimpse of reality turned into action.

“Noticing the workers were under a lot of stress,” Anonymous Donor said.

After visiting a local Kroger and seeing first hand what the employees are dealing with from the crowds to the panicked shoppers on a daily basis during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wednesday two people decided to make a plan, to do something to help those workers out.

“Seems like we’re a nation that’s preoccupied with our own well being and we’re not focusing on the needs of others,” Anonymous Donors said. “And basically that’s why we did it.”

They decided to buy everyone lunch on Thursday. All employees received a free meal from Chick-Fil-A from a complete stranger.

“We had a lot of employees in the store that are, their lives were upended by what’s been going on with coronavirus, COVID-19 and they put in a lot of hard work, time and energy into feeding the community,” assistant store manager Daniel Matlock said.

Meanwhile assistant store manager, Daniel Matlock said despite the chaos workers have stepped up for the high demand over the past few days.

“It’s great, the crews been great throughout the entire time and they’ve been very receptive to the fast pace changes that have been going on,” Matlock said.

There were two sets of meals delivered. One set was delivered at 11 a.m. for the early shift and then another at 4 p.m. for the afternoon shift.

“Today for them to get not only the feed back from customers but this it’s wonderful to see,” Matlock said.

Now the two who made this move are hoping to inspire others to do the same, especially during this time of need.

“Here’s what I challenge to every one of your viewers to do, just pray a simple prayer,” God would you please just let me see it through your eyes and find just one to serve.”

The couple donated the meals without leaving the house, they called in a delivery order.

Now they’re calling on others to try the challenged, called the #KindnessChallenge.