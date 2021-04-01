Habitat for Humanity provides home to 71-year-old NLR woman

by: Haylee Brooks

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – A North Little Rock woman is getting comfortable in her own home.
At 71-years-old, Winnie Benson is a first-time homeowner, something that’s been a life-long dream.

It’s all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“I am truly blessed,” said Winnie Benson, Homeowner, “I wake up in the morning smiling and thankful that I get to enjoy this.”

Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity held the home dedication welcoming Winnie into her home.

“To be my age and have something this nice, I am thankful,” said Winnie.

Winnie’s daughter, Vivian Benson drove all the way from Texas to help her mom move in.

Vivian said this home is a huge upgrade from where her mom was living before.

“It was hard for her to get her walker through, bathing was not safe so this is much better,” said Vivian Benson, Winnie’s Daughter.

Vivian said she feels better knowing her mom is in a safe accessible place.

 “I’m so blessed, so grateful, I’m just so thankful for everything,” said Winnie.

A home bringing peace of mind to a daughter and a sense of accomplishment to a mother.

