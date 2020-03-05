Harding students under quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK) — Multiple Harding University students are under quarantine for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The students were studying abroad in Italy, but their trip was cut short after the virus started spreading across there.

On Feb. 28, HU posted on Facebook the following:

As our HUF* students make preparations to come home, we want to continually keep our community informed on this rapidly changing situation. In order to provide the most up-to-date information, harding.edu/coronavirus will be updated each day or as new developments occur. Please continue to pray for the health of our students and our world.

One of those students, Dalton Koch says he found out at the airport on the way home, that he has to go into quarantine for the next two weeks.

“We went from doing everything in Italy, to doing nothing in our own home,” Koch said. “It’s pretty depressing being alone in here for 2 weeks.”

Koch has been symptom free but he has to check in with the Arkansas Department of Health every day.

“It’s like an automated text message that you get at 10 every morning and asks do you have these symptoms,” Koch explained.

After the two weeks, as long as Koch isn’t showing any symptoms he’ll be released from quarantine.

*Harding University in Florence