Northeast Arkansas Elementary teacher dies of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) – The Harrisburg School District announced Friday that one of its elementary school teachers, Susanne Michael, had died.

On Sept. 23, her husband Keith Michael stated that she was receiving an antiviral and convalescent plasma at a local hospital. She was also placed on a ventilator.

At that time, there was some hope she would recover:

“Most people don’t understand that COVID-19 and pneumonia go hand in hand,” he said. “The best news of the day is that they have decided to start seeing if she can tolerate coming off the ventilator.”

By Tuesday, Sept. 27, he reported she had taken a turn for the worse.

“Her numbers have all gone backwards,” he said on Facebook. “Her oxygen percentage was down to 40-45% and went up to 90% over the weekend. It is now down around 70%.”

He added that she had completed all of the COVID-19 medications and antibiotics intended to treat the pneumonia.

“They’re trying to see if her body will try to pick up the slack and start to heal itself,” Michael stated.

At 3:32 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, he posted: “My sweet Susanne went home to be with the Lord tonight about 11:30. I got to go hold her hand until her sweet heart stopped. She’s all I’ve known for nearly 30 years now.”

Susanne Michael was a graduate of Williams Baptist University, according to the Harrisburg School District.

Michael, who lived in Jonesboro, began teaching at Harrisburg Elementary School in 2012. Prior to that, she had taught at Weiner Elementary School for six years.

“Mrs. Michael was an outstanding teacher who cared very deeply about the success and wellbeing of each and every one of her students,” the district stated. “Above all we express sympathy to her husband, Keith, and their five children.”

This story was provided by KNWA’s content partner, KAIT-TV Region 8.