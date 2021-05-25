‘Haulin’ grass’: Conway police arrest driver smuggling marijuana on trailer loaded with hay bales

Photo Courtesy: Conway Police Department

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police say a person from Washington faces a drug possession charge after marijuana was found in a trailer hauling hay bales.

Photo Courtesy: Conway Police Department

According to a post on the Conway Police Department’s Facebook page, Sgt. Matt Edgmon, Officer Tanner Williams and K9 officer “Chase” found approximately 130 pounds of marijuana in a trailer loaded with hay bales Saturday night.

“Chase” is a 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd and has been with the Conway Police Department for just under four years, according to officers.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is from Washington and was jailed at the Faulkner County Detention Center for a possession of a controlled substance charge.

