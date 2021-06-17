HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Perry Co. deputies searching for missing 81-year-old man

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man missing since Friday, June 11.

According to authorities, 81-year-old Delbert Eugene Helzer was last seen driving a 2007 Gold Chevrolet Impala with Arkansas license plate number 254YZA.

Helzer is thought to possibly be traveling to Tunica from Houston, Arkansas accompanied by a woman named Sheila or Shelly.

He reportedly takes a lot of medication associated with a heart condition and other ailments.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Helzer is asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 501-889-2333.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

