Help police identify car connected to Texarkana homicide

Around Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Investigators need your help identifying a car that may be connected to the shooting death of a Texarkana man.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, detectives are looking for a two-door sedan, possibly silver that was at the scene where 40-year-old Keith McFadden died from a gunshot wound earlier this week.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Monday McFadden was found lying in the yard at E 11th and California St.

The car has a black front driver-side fender and bodywork on the rear fender of the driver’s side. There is also damage to the passenger-side rear fender area.

TAPD is following up on all leads. If you know who drives this car or where it may be contact the TAPD Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

