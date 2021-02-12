Hot Spring County man dies in deputy-involved shooting

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday, afternoon according to local deputies.

Hot Spring County deputies say Jacob Aaron Thomas, 29, who was armed with a shotgun and fired at local sheriff’s deputies, was shot and killed this afternoon.

Deputies were sent to 1374 Two Rivers Trail, near Malvern about a domestic disturbance call.

When deputies arrived they said they saw Thomas armed with the shotgun who began walking towards them and opened fire.

Deputies say they returned fire killing Thomas. The deputies were not injured according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is underway.