Hot Springs senior community feeling the heat with no air conditioning

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK) — Folks living at The Clearspring Senior Community in Hot Springs are still without A/C after nearly two weeks.

Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough says the living center’s chiller went out late last month and management is working to get the unit replaced.

People who live there say their rooms are getting up into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s even with a portable unit.

“It’s unlivable and it’s dangerous,” said Amy Davis whose mother was living at The Clearspring.

Davis moved her mother out of the apartments this past weekend.

She said it was 88 degrees in her mother’s apartment when they moved out.

“She said I just can’t take it anymore, it’s just too hot,” said Davis.

The Hot Springs Fire Department is monitoring the situation and checking temperatures inside the building.

Burrough said if temperatures get too high, they will shut down the facility.

However, he did not specify how hot it would have to get to force a shutdown.

Some residents are staying with family until the problem is fixed and others have moved out completely.

About 20 people are still living in the building and are hoping the problem can get fixed soon.

According to Burrough, the A/C unit is expected to be fixed by the end of Tuesday.