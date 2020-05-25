Huge crowds seen on Lake Hamilton despite COVID-19 concerns

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/FOX16) – With the nice weather and the holiday weekend, huge crowds were spotted on Lake Hamilton.



Many of the people we spoke with say they’re not too worried about COVID-19.



“Getting out of the house, explore and do something besides starring at four walls,” said Albert Felan, a resident of Hot Springs.



Felan said his family decided to make the best of good weather and time off.

“Yeah, definitely. It’s packed,” Felan and his father said. “We’re staying social distancing from them.”



Videos were taken on Lake Hamilton Sunday afternoon. They show several large crowds of people on boats on the water.

Felan said he was a little concerned but kept his distance from others.



“A little bit, but you know Walmart, the malls, all that stuff, they’re crowded,” Felan said.



Karen Lee, who traveled to the Natural State from Nashville also commented on the crowds.



“I see I’m not the only person and you see no masks here, you see no fear,” Lee said. “We’re all just embracing it.”

This all comes a day after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state saw its second peak of coronavirus cases.

Gov. Hutchinson reminded folks during this holiday weekend to be mindful while out.



“I could get killed by COVID today or I could get hit by a bus or a car tomorrow. I am practicing proper hand washing and hygiene.” Lee said.