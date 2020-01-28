Human remains ID’d as Arkansas woman; boyfriend charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found over the weekend in Hazen, Arkansas have been positively identified as those of a missing Cross County woman, according to the sheriff of Prairie County, Arkansas.

Christy Rooks was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house in mid-January in Hazen, which is about an hour from Wynne.

Rooks’ car was found by Arkansas Highway Patrol in Cabot on Friday.

The remains of a missing woman were found in this field in Arkansas.

Police say information tied to her disappearance led law enforcement to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past couple of days.

Rooks’ remains were recovered on January 25 and positively identified on Monday.

Rooks’ boyfriend, Earl Parks, was charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm.

Earl Parks

Update:

HAZEN, Ark. –(Arkansas State Police Press Release) Human remains that may be the body of a Cross County woman were recovered today from a crude grave site about nine miles north of Hazen.

The remains and other evidence were seized by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and Federal Bureau of Investigation Evidence Recovery Team. Forensics experts at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will attempt to identify the remains and determine a manner and cause of death.

State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division, CID Special Agents and FBI Special Agents have been at the site since yesterday. Information tied to the disappearance of Christy Rooks, 42, of Wynne (Cross County) led law enforcement officers to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past two days.

Rooks’ car, a Nissan Altima, was located by Highway Patrol troopers yesterday in Cabot.

Earl Parks, 47, of Hazen, who is being questioned by the state police in connection to Rooks’ disappearance, has been taken into custody and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The investigation is continuing.

Original Story:

WYNNE, Ark. (WREG) — A local family is searching for their loved one, who they say has been missing for nearly two weeks.

These are desperate times right now for the family of Christy Rooks, 42.

“I hope she’s okay,” says her mother, Nellie Rooks, who says she’s frantic and that her mind is running a mile a minute.

“I don’t know any place she could be,” Rooks adds. “I’m scared somebody’s hurt her… and then it’s been cold and I’m thinking she’s somewhere hurt and she’s cold… You think everything. You really do.”

Rooks lives at the Cliffridge Apartments on Eldridge Avenue. But, according to family, she was last seen 12 days ago leaving her boyfriend’s house in Hazen (Prairie County), which is about an hour away from Wynne.

WREG asked Wynne Police if they had interviewed the boyfriend or other witnesses, but so far, all they’re saying is they’re asking for help on social media as their investigators work with other law enforcement agencies across the state to find her.

“The police are doing everything,” Rooks continues.

She prays that’s enough but fears the worst.

“I try not to, but I really do. I really do,” she says.

She’s devastated by how long her daughter’s been gone and says Christy travels a lot but always keeps in touch.

“If she’s going to be gone very long she’ll tell people to call me and let me know if I start asking where she’s at. Let mama know, you know?” Rook says.

Christy’s family posted a picture on Facebook with a hashtag that reads “#nevergiveup.”

Rooks is described as 5’2″ tall and about 130 pounds.

If you know anything about her disappearance, call Wynne Police at 870-238-8718.

