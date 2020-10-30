Hundreds gather in Benton for GOP rally; protestors stand outside

BENTON, Ark. (KARK) —As we inch closer to November 3, 2020, candidates across the state are making a final plea to Arkansans to cast their vote.

Approximately 300 Republicans rallied Thursday night at the Benton Event Center where GOP lawmakers urged everyone to make their voice heard.

U.S Senator Tom Cotton, Representative French Hill, Senator John Boozman, and United States Representative Steve Scalise all gave speeches in an effort to get Cotton and Hill re-elected.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee also took the stage—speaking to the importance of November 3.

“One of the most important ways he will help this president is to make sure that next Tuesday they announce French Hill has retained his seat in a second congressional district in the state of Arkansas,” said Gov. Mike Huckabee.

In order to get in the door, people were required to get their temperature checked and wear a mask. However, many individuals could be seen taking them off once inside.

Protestors stood outside of the event center with Biden signs and Joyce Elliot flags—often times yelling ‘super-spreader’ to those entering the rally.

“It’s devastating. They’re not going to be practicing socially distancing, they’re not going to be wearing their masks. We’re out here in our masks doing everything we’re supposed to do,” protestor Cindy Bowden.

We reached out to The Democratic Party of Arkansas—they say they will not be holding an event of this size before November 3.