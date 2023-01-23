FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hunter Biden, 52, has responded after an Arkansas woman and the mother of his child filed a motion in court requesting that the girl be given Biden’s last name.

Biden’s response deemed the request “political warfare against the Defendant and his family.” He submitted the filing to the Circuit Court of Independence County on January 6.

The reply to the motion by Lunden Roberts asked the court to deny the request. The defendant also demanded “strict proof thereof that such request is in the best interest of the child.”

Roberts’ December 27, 2022 filing included 13 bullet points to support the name change request. They included noting that “this child’s father was a wildly successful businessman” and that the child’s uncle, the late Beau Biden, “was a man of high moral character, loved and well-regarded by all, and the former Attorney General of the State of Delaware.”

Biden’s response also noted that Roberts previously filed a motion to seal court documents “for the child’s needs for protection from disclosure” in 2019. That request led to a court order that sealed the identity of the child on December 4, 2019.

The response notes that Arkansas law is “well settled” in that “the primary consideration is the welfare and best interests of the child.” It continued by citing “the difficulties, harassment or embarrassment that the child may experience from bearing the present or proposed surname.”

“Plaintiff’s disparaging comments in various other motions and responses in this case are evident of scorn in the community for the Biden name. The child should have the

opportunity for input at a time when the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height. The notoriety would no doubt rob this child of peaceful existence.”

Hunter Biden’s response to motion for name change, January 6

The reply concluded by stating that Roberts has not met her burden of proving that such a name change would be in her daughter’s best interests.

A court-ordered DNA test showed that Biden was the child’s father in 2019. In September 2022, Biden filed a motion in court to reset the amount of child support he pays, citing “a substantial material change in the Movant’s financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income.”

A hearing on the matter of resetting child support is scheduled for February 22.