LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hunter Biden was in Little Rock Friday to sit for a deposition in the ongoing child support case between the president’s son and an Arkansas woman.

The controversial son of President Joe Biden was deposed downtown in the Stephens Building at 9 a.m. Among the offices listed as tenants of that building are the United States Secret Service and two law firms.

An order to appeal filed in the case noted that Lunden Roberts, the mother of Biden’s child, alleges that Hunter Biden had failed to fully answer questions during earlier inquiries. In total, Roberts claimed 13 questions were not fully answered by Biden.

The current legal challenge centers on the amount of child support payments Biden makes to Lunden.

Roberts first filed a claim for child support in October of 2019 and filed motions to compel Biden to take a DNA test to confirm the paternity of her child. A month later the tests confirmed Biden’s paternity.

An original agreement on the amount was made in 2020, but the topic was reopened in 2022 after Biden claimed his finances changed and the payments needed to be lowered.

During a hearing earlier this spring in Batesville, the judge in the case expressed frustration with the pace the case was going.

The next scheduled hearing in the case is set for July 10 at the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville.