NASHVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Husqvarna, the Swedish manufacturer known for its outdoor products, is set to close its facility in Nashville, Ark., over the next 15 months.

The decision to consolidate the company’s global footprint has been driven by its electrification ambition, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions significantly.

In an interview with Arkansas Business, Nashville Mayor Larry Dunaway said, “They are going to be completely closed at the end of 2024, so we’ve got about 15 months. They will slowly phase out the production and the workers over the next 15 months. There will be about three or four layoffs between now and then as they wind down production.”

Husqvarna produces handheld lawn, garden, and forestry equipment. In an interim report, the company said it is moving the production to other facilities, primarily Sao Carlos in Brazil.

“The Group’s electrification ambition aims to consistently reduce our carbon footprint. To date, we have reduced CO₂ emissions by -38% compared with the base year of 2015. We are currently exceeding our target of a -35% reduction by 2025,” said Husqvarna CEO Pavel Hajman.

Dunaway told Arkansas Business there will be three or four layoffs before the factory closes. He expressed concern for the local economy and other businesses in town that support Husqvarna with parts and labor. He hopes to recruit businesses and help displaced employees find other jobs in the area.

The handheld production facility in Nashville was constructed in 2017 as part of a previous push to reduce the company’s carbon footprint. Officials expected their first solar-powered plant would reduce their CO2 footprint by approximately 25,000 tons.