I-30 armed stand-off; fugitive surrenders to Arkansas State Troopers

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troopers were called to a weigh station along Interstate 30 in Hempstead County after a man barricaded himself in the sleeper section of a tractor-trailer Thursday morning, April 8.

Hempstead County, Arkansas, in red.

After a five-hour standoff, Reynaldo Flores, 33, of Progreso, Texas, was arrested by ASP at 2:15 p.m. He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Center.

During the weight and inspection process conducted by Arkansas Highway Police, officers learned that Flores was wanted in Texas on felony criminal charges.

Officers tried to take Flores into custody, but he fled to the truck and refused to exit the vehicle, pointing a gun at one of the officers.

No one was injured during the stand-off, according to an ASP statement.