I-30 armed stand-off; fugitive surrenders to Arkansas State Troopers

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Reynaldo Flores, Hempstead County Jail, Arkansas, booking photo. 4/8/2021.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troopers were called to a weigh station along Interstate 30 in Hempstead County after a man barricaded himself in the sleeper section of a tractor-trailer Thursday morning, April 8.

Hempstead County, Arkansas, in red.

After a five-hour standoff, Reynaldo Flores, 33, of Progreso, Texas, was arrested by ASP at 2:15 p.m. He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Center.

During the weight and inspection process conducted by Arkansas Highway Police, officers learned that Flores was wanted in Texas on felony criminal charges. 

Officers tried to take Flores into custody, but he fled to the truck and refused to exit the vehicle, pointing a gun at one of the officers.

No one was injured during the stand-off, according to an ASP statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers