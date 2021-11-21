I-30 crossing project requires significant weekend closure to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – All Interstate 30 eastbound lanes in Little Rock between Interstate 630 and 6th Street will be closed the first weekend of December.

Weather permitting, crews will close the eastbound interstate lanes and move traffic onto the I-30 northbound frontage road the first weekend of December. These operations are part of the maintenance of traffic plan to place girders for the 9th Street bridge over I-30 eastbound lanes.

I-30 eastbound traffic will take the Downtown Little Rock ramp (Exit 140) to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp at 6th Street to return to I-30.

During this work, additional closures will be in place.

I-30 westbound lanes will be reduced to one open lane between 6th Street and I-630. The southbound frontage road will be used to help move westbound traffic.

The I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound will be closed.

The 6th Street bridge between the I-30 frontage roads will be closed.

Some city streets in the vicinity of 6th and 9th streets will be closed to facilitate the movement of traffic. Local street detours will be signed.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage. Drivers are asked to be cautious when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.