I-40 bridge to Memphis moving into phase 3 of repairs

Around Arkansas

by: Jessica Ranck

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Construction crews are working overtime to try and get the I-40 bridge into Memphis open by the end of the month.

The initial problem was a crack in the bridge found in May, and crews were able to fix that earlier this month but now they’re looking into more areas along the structure that will need additional repairs. 

This week crews are working to finish up bolting, and installing access platforms under the bridge for what they said is phase three of the work process. 

“We’re still working toward that really, really hard. We want to see how much of this plating has to be done while the bridge is closed and you know, maybe if possible some of it can be done under traffic,” Mike Welch TDOT Director of Operations said.

The closure has definitely caused problems for drivers over the past couple of months, with bumper-to-bumper traffic in neighborhoods with people looking for alternative routes.

