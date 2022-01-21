Illinois man sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison for drug trafficking in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Deanthony Leon Tillman, 35, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the January 20 sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Hot Springs. According to court documents, On the evening of March 27, 2018, an Arkansas State Police (ASP) Trooper, traveling in his ASP patrol vehicle, observed a silver vehicle with Missouri plates traveling eastbound on Interstate 30, in Hot Spring County, Arkansas.

After the Trooper observed a traffic violation, he stopped the vehicle. The Trooper made contact with the driver, Aliza Roberts-­Williams, age 24, of East St. Luis Illinois, and Deanthony Leon Tillman, age 35, who was the sole passenger. After the Trooper identified himself and explained the reason for the stop, he asked for, and received, consent to search the vehicle from both Tillman and Roberts-Williams.

The Trooper found a black bag in the vehicle’s trunk, which contained slightly more than four kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

Roberts-Williams will be sentenced at a later date. U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The Arkansas State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones was the prosecutor.