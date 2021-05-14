‘In Da Club’: 50 Cent visits Little Rock liquor store, nightclub

Around Arkansas
Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rapper 50 Cent is paying a visit to Little Rock and North Little Rock Thursday.

First, the “In Da Club” rapper will visit north of the river at Warehouse Liquor Market in North Little Rock Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The rapper will also host “Thirsty Thursday” at Empire at 9 p.m.

50 Cent is visiting Little Rock to promote Branson Cognac.

