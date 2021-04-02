Inmate death at Brickeys prison

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit (EARU) has taken his own life, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, Tyrone Washington (#552982), 27, was found hanging in a locked single-man cell by ADC personnel.

“Responding correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse. Washington was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.,” according to an ADC statement.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) was notified and responded to the unit. ASP will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Division of Correction will be conducting an internal investigation into the death.

On January 5, 2021, another prison inmate was found hanging in a “locked single-man cell.” Billy Ray Jones (#161430) was 30 years old.

On February 8, 2020, Aaron Rodriguez, 29, was found hanging at East Arkansas Regional Unit of the Department of Corrections on Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the EARU infirmary.

According to ADC Director Dexter Payne’s January 2021 (Dec. data) board report, there were 115 suicidal threats during December. Of three attempts, one resulted in death.

As of December 2020 the inmate population was 16,094. Ten years ago the population was 11,856. The prison population by 2025 is projected to be 17,534, according to ADC data.

