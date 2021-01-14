Investigation: TikTok video may be missing teen Cassie Compton

Cassie Compton (L) at the time of her 2014 disappearance. TikTok image (R). Photo: SPD.

ARKANSAS COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — Cassie Compton, then-15, went missing in September of 2014, and today authorities are taking a close look at a TikTok video that may possibly be the missing teen from Stuttgart, in Arkansas County.

The Stuttgart Police Department is aware of the video and has seen Facebook posts. “We are working diligently with the Arkansas State Police and FBI right now. Since this still an open investigation we can’t release any further information right now,” SPD stated.

Many people have commented on Facebook that even if this is not Cassie to please save the person who is in the video.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has also received numerous calls and are aware of the situation.

