Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Columbia County

Around Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a Waldo man was found mortally wounded by gunfire in Columbia County Wednesday night.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Waldo in response to someone being shot. When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of 37-year-old Travares Kimbell.

CCSO says the Arkansas State Police, Waldo Police Department, and Magnolia Police Department have been working on this case diligently through the night.

If anyone has information the fatal shooting, please call Central Dispatch at (870) 234-5655.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers