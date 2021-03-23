UPDATE: Woman arrested, two children found safe in Pope County

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of River Valley Now

UPDATE: According to a Pope County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post, the female and the two children were located and brought to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office where the woman was interviewed concerning the situation.

DHS was called to speak with the children and the woman has been arrested and is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a minor.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Pope County investigators are searching for a mother and her two children that have been missing for 5 days.

According to reports from River Valley Now, the family of Angelica Solis and her two children, Malachi and Nevaeh, are extremely concerned for their safety since they were last seen on Friday, March 19.

According to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, a car belonging to Solis was discovered abandoned in a Pottsville pond near Spivey Road.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Angelica and her children is asked to contact the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 479-968-2558.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers