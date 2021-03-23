UPDATE: Woman arrested, two children found safe in Pope County

UPDATE: According to a Pope County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post, the female and the two children were located and brought to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office where the woman was interviewed concerning the situation.

DHS was called to speak with the children and the woman has been arrested and is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a minor.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Pope County investigators are searching for a mother and her two children that have been missing for 5 days.

According to reports from River Valley Now, the family of Angelica Solis and her two children, Malachi and Nevaeh, are extremely concerned for their safety since they were last seen on Friday, March 19.

According to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, a car belonging to Solis was discovered abandoned in a Pottsville pond near Spivey Road.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Angelica and her children is asked to contact the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 479-968-2558.