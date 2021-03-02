Jacksonville police investigating kidnapping of 27-year-old woman

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police in Jacksonville are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who they said officers said was kidnapped from her home Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Shakayal Jones was taken from her home in the 200 block of Northeastern Avenue at around 5:20 a.m. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt but no pants or shoes.

Authorities believe the suspect in this case is Jones estranged husband Shannon Deshawn Jones Jr., 31.

Shannon Jones is described as Black man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe Shannon Jones to possibly be armed. Investigators said they were last seen in a dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with the license number 351-ZEX.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to call Sgt. Summerlin with the Jacksonville Police Department at 501-982-3191.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

