FILE – Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Feb. 6, 2018, in Baltimore. The Grammy-winning singer songwriter said on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, he is going to donate to the NAACP any money he makes from Morgan Wallen’s cover of one of his songs. Wallen, who has had the No. 1 album in the country for the past four weeks, was caught on camera last week saying a racial slur, but sales of his record increased after radio stations removed him from their playlists. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — American singer Jason Isbell announced Monday that they will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend all their shows.

Isbell will be performing in Little Rock at the First Security Amphitheater on Saturday.

We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021

He notes in his tweet that if the venue will not allow those requirements they will not play at that venue.