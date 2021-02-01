Jonesboro woman is $2M richer thanks to a winning lottery ticket

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Craighead County resident called her brother to confirm she had the winning numbers from her lottery ticket.

“He asked me to read off the numbers on my ticket, and he compared to the winning numbers and told me I was a big winner.”

Carolyn, from Jonesboro, bought the winning ticket from the Quick Shop at 1325 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.

She claimed her $2 million Powerball® prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery in Little Rock.

The winner said she played the same numbers she had before – numbers 1 and 2 for her birthday and her brother’s birthday with the other numbers and the Powerball number being randomly selected by the computer. When she checked the winning numbers, she was in disbelief — and that’s when she called her brother.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 1, 2, 7, 52, 61 with Powerball No. 4. She had all five white ball numbers and bought the Power Play® for an extra $1, Carolyn automatically doubled her winnings.

Carolyn plans to buy a house and help pay off the homes of her mother and brother.

“This is a true blessing,” she said. “And to think I doubled my prize by paying one more dollar for the Power Play. Amazing!”

Carolyn is the fourth player since Jan. 1 to claim a prize of $1 million or more from the Arkansas lottery.

The grand prize winner of Saturday’s $33.2 million jackpot was from New Jersey.