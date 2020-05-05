Kroger to limit meat purchases due to possible shortage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/NBC News)- A spokesperson for Kroger tells our sister station in Little Rock, KARK, that customers in Arkansas will start seeing signs in all stores limiting meat because of a possible shortage.

The picture above is from a Kroger in Conway, and says there a limit of two fresh beef, chicken, pork and grinds.

According to NBC News, the cincinnati-based grocery store chain is adding purchase limits for ground beef and fresh pork.

This comes after 22 meat processing plants across the country temporaily closed.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating meat plants remain open, but processors are experiencing challenges.

However, experts say it’s not necessary to hit the panic button just yet.

Kroger officials tell NBC News they are confident in their ability to provide meat and seafood for their customers throughout the pandemic.