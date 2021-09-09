Legendary country artist George Strait coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Concert goers will be falling to pieces together when Country Music Hall of Famer George Strait makes a stop in North Little Rock in 2022.

The iconic singer will be performing at Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, March 18 as part of Bad Boy Mowers ‘Strait To The Natural State’ event.

The Texas troubadour has collected 33 platinum or multi-platinum albums ranking just behind Elvis and The Beatles across all genres and is the only artist in history to have a top 10 hit every year for three decades.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m. at the arena box office and at TicketMaster.com.