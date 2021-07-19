Little Rock community still shaken after Saturday afternoon Rodney Parham homicide

by: Jessica Ranck

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Little Rock Police have identified the victim in a Saturday afternoon homicide. 

60-year-old Daniel Dunnahoo was shot and killed while working at the Westside Wine & Spirits liquor store on N. Rodney Parham. 

A man our station spoke to says he was working at the Papa Murphy’s next door shortly after police arrived on the scene Saturday. 

“I started seeing them put the tape up,” said the Papa Murphy’s employee who didn’t want to be identified. “That’s when I realized something real bad must have happened.”

The employee has worked at the pizza chain next to the liquor store for about a year now. 

He said he knew Dunnahoo and used to see him often when he would walk in to buy something at the liquor store. 

“I would go see him like every other day,” said the employee. “He would ask me all the time, you coming to get your regular. He was always a nice guy.”

According to police reports, officers found Dunnahoo laying on the floor with blood on his face. 

Dunnahoo was transported to CHI St. Vincent where he later died. 

Debbie Schneider lives near the liquor store. She said she was surprised to hear about the shooting. 

“I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh in daylight?’ what is going on?” said Schneider. I just think it’s a shame because they’re so many good people here.”

34-year-old Patrick Brown is charged with Captial murder for allegedly killing Dunnahoo. 

Brown remains in the Pulaski County Jail. 

