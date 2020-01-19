Little Rock hosts March for Life event

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, anti-abortion activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, during the March for Life in Washington. The number and rate of abortions across the United States have plunged to their lowest levels since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973, according to new figures released Wednesday, Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — This Sunday Little Rock will be host of the 42nd Annual March for Life event.

This event, sponsored by Arkansas Right to Life, will feature keynote speaker Ryan Bomberger, co-founder of the Radiance Foundation. Ryan is a broadcast media designer, producer, international public speaker, and author of Not Equal: Civil Rights Gone Wrong.

The March begins with staging at 1:30 p.m. between Battery Street and Wolfe Street behind the Arkansas State Capitol with President Andy Mayberry formally leading the procession at 2:00 p.m.