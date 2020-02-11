Little Rock mayor endorses Mike Bloomberg

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. endorsed Democratic presidential primary candidate Mike Bloomberg on Monday, the mayor announced in a press release.

Scott, who made history when he was elected the first black mayor of Little Rock in 2018, was named a co-chair of the Mike for Black America National Leadership Council, joining San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

After much deliberation and prayer, I decided to endorse Mike Bloomberg for president. Though many candidates offer good solutions for our country, Mike has a proven track record as a successful businessman and mayor solving problems through collaboration and effective policy. Mike and I do not agree on everything, but am confident he is committed to righting wrongs, stimulating our economy, and bringing people together – important leadership principles that I strive to fulfill daily for the residents of Little Rock. While much focus is on the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries, Mike made Little Rock and numerous overlooked cities in the South a priority. The emphasis on Little Rock and Mike’s executive experience leading America’s largest city make him well-suited for the job. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.

Bloomberg, the billionaire and former mayor of New York City, visited Little Rock on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“With his experience in the private sector and in government, Mayor Scott knows how to build coalitions and get big things done,” said Bloomberg. “We share a belief in opportunity for all – in coming together to create more good jobs, with good salaries, all across Little Rock, all across Arkansas, and all across America.”