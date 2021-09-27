Little Rock murder suspect arrested for fleeing, shooting at police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A man charged in connection with a 2020 homicide opened fire on officers during a vehicle chase on Sunday.

Marlo Akins, who is charged in connection with a Little Rock murder, allegedly fled from an Arkansas State Trooper early Sunday.

The attempted traffic stop by the trooper escalated to a vehicle pursuit when Akins refused to stop and reportedly shoved a female passenger from the car he was driving.

Akins then allegedly opened fire with a gun aimed at the pursuing trooper.

The pursuit began at 12:23 a.m. near I-30 and Geyer Springs Road. A short time later, Akins reportedly abandoned the car at 35 Eaton Street in southwest Little Rock and fled on foot as he and the pursuing trooper exchanged gunfire.

State police converged on the area and four hours later Akins was taken into custody.

A 9mm handgun with a 50-round ammunition drum was recovered.

Jerika Presley, 31, told state police Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents that she was shoved from Akins’ car, but not seriously injured.

Neither Akins nor the trooper involved in the pursuit were injured by gunfire.

Akins, 33, of Little Rock, is expected to face charges of aggravated assault, fleeing, possession of firearms by certain persons, and executing a terroristic act — all felonies.

At the time of the incident, Akins was free on bond after being charged last year with first-degree murder following a shooting in June 2020 at a southwest Little Rock nightclub.