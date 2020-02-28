Little Rock police appeal to public for help after deadly hit-and-run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Little Rock Police are asking for information in connection to a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident that happened on February 10.

Little Rock Police say Anthony Stewart was hit by a vehicle on the 4500 block of Asher Avenue around 12:10 a.m.

Officials say Stewart passed away on February 24 as a result of the injuries from the hit and run.

Investigators say they have limited information on a suspect vehicle, other than it might possibly be a white vehicle.

If you have any information on the pedestrian accident, call the Hit and Run Office at 501-918-5105. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the LRPD Tip Line at 501-371-INFO.

