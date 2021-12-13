Little Rock police ID victim of Friday shooting as 14-year-old, say suspect is 13

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Monday that the victim and suspect in a deadly Friday shooting were both teenagers.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the victim was a 14-year-old and the suspect was a 13-year-old.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Pine Cone Drive after receiving reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. Police and medical personnel worked to save the teen, but they died at the scene.

Investigators said witnesses directed them to identify the 13-year-old as a suspect.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody, and officers said they could face manslaughter charges.

Police have not released a name of the victim or suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

