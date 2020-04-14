Little Rock Police investigate burned body and shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Little Rock Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the hand and a body were found near a home.

Police were called to the 7300 block of Twin Oaks just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Twin Oaks Rd. to a shooting, where a woman was shot in the hand. As officers surrounded the area, officers discovered a deceased body that appeared to be burned. SWAT has been called to check the residence. This investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NSDDRZ7rwo — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 14, 2020

As officers surrounded the area, they discovered a body that appeared to have been burned at the back of the home.

SWAT has been called to the scene because police say there was a possibility the suspect may have been inside the home.

SWAT cleared the home.

The woman is in the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Little Rock Police have started their investigation.