Little Rock Police: Officer arrested after video shows him stealing purse

Around Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LRPD announced via. Twitter Tuesday that a Little Rock Police Officer has been arrested after an investigation lead to criminal charges being filed

Police arrested Marcus Getter, a Little Rock Police Officer on Feb. 3, 2021 after the investigation.

LRPD was called to Bar Louie on Cantrell Road on Nov. 12, 2020, where a woman claimed her purse had been stolen.

Once police reviewed the camera footage they said they believe that Getter was allegedly the one responsible for the incident.

Getter has been put on administrative leave while an internal investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers