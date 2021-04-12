Little Rock police officer charged with felony continues responding to calls after the alleged crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Newly found records show a Little Rock police officer continued responding to calls for a month after being identified by his supervisors while allegedly committing a crime.

Marcus Getter was charged earlier this year after authorities say he stole a woman’s purse at Bar Louie off Cantrell Road in November.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, Getter was relieved of duty on December 14, more than a month after authorities picked him out on the bar’s security camera footage.

In the body camera video obtained by KARK 4 News, Sergeant Allison Walton, a department supervisor, can be heard instructing bar staff not to tell anyone that the man who stole the purse is a police officer.

The KARK 4 News investigation found Getter continued responding to calls after the crime through mid-December, with documents showing he went on 48 different calls before being relieved of duty.

Officials with the Little Rock Police department declined an interview but instead provided the following statement:

“Since being criminally charged by our agency, Marcus Getter has resigned from employment with LRPD. The internal investigation is still ongoing and will be completed through his previous chain of command. Due to the matters concerning Getter being an open internal investigation, we cannot discuss or make comments on events that lead to Getter being relieved of duty.



Our goal in all criminal investigations is to protect the integrity of the case and its investigation. This criminal investigation was conducted by an LRPD Detective Supervisor, which was later submitted to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and charges were filed to the Circuit Courts.” LRPD Statement

Getter is scheduled for trial in November. He faces a felony theft of property charge.