Little Rock shoppers just 30 days away from Costco opening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Exactly one month from Monday, the doors to the first Costco store in Arkansas will open for business.

The world’s third largest retailer will open shop at the corner of Chenal Parkway and Kirk Road in Little Rock on July 21 at 8 a.m.

Crews on Monday could be seen working on external fixtures at the main store building and wrapping construction on the Costco Gas islands. It appeared as there were still sections of the exterior walls that needed to be placed.

Signs are hanging outside the future home of the first Costco location in Arkansas at 16901 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock.

The store, which will also feature a gas station, is set to open at 8 a.m. on July 21.

Even though the store is schedule to open in just 30 days, sections of the exterior walls still need to be place.

There will also be a Costco liquor store on the property, with a separate entrance from the main store, which has been awarded a license by state regulators to sell hard alcohol in addition to beer and wine sold in the main store.

Last Wednesday, the store was awarded a retail liquor license by the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control board.

Costco already had a license to sell beer and wine but will now be able to operate as a full liquor store under the Costco name.