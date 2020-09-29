Little Rock teachers union votes to resume in-person classes

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, 10, gets his temperature checked by school nurse Rachel White before entering Stephens Elementary School in Little Rock, Ark. The Little Rock teachers union said Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, that its members won’t show up for in-person classes due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus in schools. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock teachers’ union has backed off its call for teachers to only work virtually because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus in schools after dozens of teachers faced disciplinary action for not showing up for in-person classes.

Little Rock Education Association President Teresa Knapp Gordon said members on Monday night called off its action, which called on teachers to work virtually but not in person.

Schools were open Monday in the 21,000-student, state-run district. Arkansas on Monday reported 717 active cases at its public schools, and 490 at its colleges and universities.