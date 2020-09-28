Little Rock teachers won’t show up for in-person classes

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, 10, gets his temperature checked by school nurse Rachel White before entering Stephens Elementary School in Little Rock, Ark. The Little Rock teachers union said Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, that its members won’t show up for in-person classes due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus in schools. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Little Rock teachers union says its members won’t show up for in-person classes due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus in schools.

The Little Rock Education Association said Sunday its members are willing to teach classes virtually, but accused district administrators of not doing enough to prevent the virus’s spread.

The superintendent of the state-controlled district said it was taking additional steps to ensure schools stay open for in-person instruction.

Arkansas is requiring its public schools to stay open for in-person classes five days a week, though they can also offer virtual or hybrid options.

Schools reopened Aug. 24.