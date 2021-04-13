Little Rock Zoo and Keep Arkansas Beautiful announce partnership; birth of Otter pups

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo and Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB) announced on Tuesday their intent to keep working together in their like-minded endeavors.

The announcement comes on the same day that the zoo family expanded with two North American River Otter pups were born to the Zoo’s mainstay otter parents, Carly and Ray.

Not only do the two organizations have conservation and care of the earth in common, but also a special affinity for otters. In fact, the mascot of Keep Arkansas Beautiful is Otto the Otter was on hand to help welcome the newborns and announce a naming contest.

“Keep Arkansas Beautiful and our own Otto the Otter would like to congratulate the Little Rock Zoo on the birth of two beautiful otter pups,” said Mark Camp, KAB executive director. “The Little Rock Zoo is a valued partner, and we are excited to be part of the naming contest for the pups.”

To celebrate the newest additions, the organizations are hosting a naming contest. Zoo staff have selected three names for each pup to choose from.

The public is invited to vote by online poll available at the Zoo’s website, the Zoo’s Facebook page, and KAB’s website.

The voting will end Thursday, May 13, 2021, at noon.