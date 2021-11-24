Little Rock Zoo welcomes new member of the Penguin family

African penguins (Spheniscus demersus), also known as Black-footed Penguin, are pictured at Table Mountain National Park between Simon’s Town and Cape Point, near Cape Town, in South Africa, on July 4, 2010. The park is frequently visited by tourists wanting to see the thriving colonies of African penguins. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of a new Penguin chick in a news release on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The African Penguin, born on Nov. 5, is the second chick of Bugsy and Gable and the 12th egg to hatch at the zoo. This will be the first chick the couple is raising themselves, according to the release.

The zoo said they are proud the birth and raising are starting out so successfully.

The Penguin is a second-generation Penguin as mom, Bugsy, was also hatched at the zoo in 2013.

The African Penguin is listed as an endangered species, according to the International Union of Conservation of Nature. IUCN recently estimated about 80,000 African Penguins remain in the wild.

Because of this, the birth was recommended by the African Penguin Species Survival Plan to further conservation goals, according to Wednesday’s news release.

The zoo said they will announce activities surrounding the birth soon.