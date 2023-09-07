LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Clinton Foundation has added its name to the 13 presidential centers expressing concern about the future of democracy in the United States.

The Thursday statement was signed by presidential centers dating back to Hoover. It expressed that America as a nation of laws was held together by democracy, which allowed opposing views to exist peaceably.

The statement called for a level of performance by elected officials. It did not call out any particular politicians or those engaged in the political process.

“Each of us has a role to play and responsibilities to uphold,” it stated. “Our elected officials must lead by example and govern effectively in ways that deliver for the American people. This, in turn, will help to restore trust in public service. The rest of us must engage in civil dialogue; respect democratic institutions and rights; uphold safe, secure, and accessible elections; and contribute to local, state, or national improvement.”

The Hoover Presidential Foundation, the Roosevelt Institute, the Truman Library Institute, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, the LBJ Foundation, the Richard Nixon Foundation, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation, the Carter Center, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Foundation, the George W. Bush Presidential Center and the Obama Foundation all signed the bipartisan statement.

The Eisenhower Foundation was notably absent from the signators. AP reported the foundation chose not to sign as it did not participate in a discussion about the statement other than an invitation to be a signer.

The statement came against the backdrop of deepening polarization in American political viewpoints.

On Wednesday, The Hill reported former Arkansas governor and two-time Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, father of current Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said on his TBN show Wednesday that the 2024 election would be the last one “decided by ballots rather than bullets,” if leading Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump did not prevail.