FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Peace & Justice Memorial Movement is hosting the fifth annual National Day of Racial Healing in the State of Arkansas with a dozen free events planned.
APJMM says all participants will receive free gifts at the virtual, in-person, and hybrid events.
A list of scheduled events can be found below. Registration is encouraged since space is limited.
- “Messages of Love” Jan. 17, 11 a.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock
- “What Does Healing Mean?” Virtual Panel Jan. 17, 11:30 a.m.
- UCA Silent March Jan. 17, 1:40 p.m. at University of Central Arkansas
- Equitable Dinners Atlanta-Setting the Stage for Racial Equity Jan. 17, 5 p.m.
- Jazz Concert – “The Movement, The Music & The Magic Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
- MSNBC Town Hall on Economic Inequality Jan. 17, 10 p.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock
- “Rise or Fall Together” Jan. 18, 8 a.m.
- “Human and Civil Rights for Marginalized Communities” Jan. 18, 12 p.m. at Rock It! Lab
- “Anti-Semitism: How to Combat It” panel discussion Jan. 18, 12 p.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock
- R.E.A.L. (Reflective Equitable Affirming Lived experiences) Jan. 18, 5 p.m.
- “Law of Racial Healing” virtual barbershop talk Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
- Advancing Equity Awards/1st Racial Healing Convocation Jan. 19, 11 a.m. at Clinton School of Public Service
- “Lynching in the South”: A Live Hybrid Coming to the Table Jan. 19, 6 p.m. at UA Little Rock Downtown
- “An American Story: Racial Amity and the Other Tradition” Jan. 19, 7 p.m. at University of Arkansas – Fort Smith
- Open Mic Night Jan. 20, 6 p.m. at University of Arkansas at Little Rock
- “Past Is Present”: A Virtual Fireside Chat Dialogue on Race Jan. 20, 6 p.m.
- Inaugural Civic Saturday Arkansas Gathering Jan. 21, 11 a.m. at Arkansas State Capitol
- H.E.R.2 Spot (Healing Empowering & Ratchet Restoration) Jan. 21, 4 p.m.
- Virtual Racial Healing Devotional & Discussion Jan. 22, 11 a.m.
- Equitable Dinners Online-Creating an Arkansas Framework Jan. 22, 4 p.m.
Click here to register for an event.