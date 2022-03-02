ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union Address on March 1 where he discussed the war in Ukraine and outlined plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of child care and elder care on workers.

Multiple lawmakers in Arkansas and Senator James Lankford in Oklahoma gave their reaction to the speech in personalized statements.

Sen. Lankford offered his reaction to the president’s State of the Union address, highlighting how “audacious” it was that President Biden would talk about border security with the “many areas of lack of law enforcement of the border.” Lankford pointed out Biden’s attention to the deficit when his “COVID relief” programs both “caused the inflation we see today and added trillions to the deficit.”

“He talked about inflation, and he said, ‘This is all because of COVID,’ basically, but what he conveniently left out is, this is not the kind of inflation they have in Australia or in Japan or in South Korea or in Canada or in multiple countries around the world that are western economies. They’re not experiencing seven-and-a-half percent inflation because they didn’t do a plan like what Biden put in place last year.”

Rep. Bruce Westerman also shared his response, which discussed things he wished the president had taken more initiative on.

Westerman said he wished the president had taken more responsibility for his “part in these many failures” and committed to doing better by the American people by tackling issues through bipartisanship.

“But instead, he gave us empty words and grandiose promises using the same failed policies from the past year. It’s clear Biden’s only paycheck has only ever come from the government, because he knows nothing of economics or running a business. America deserves so much better.”

Congressman Steve Womack addressed the president’s promises as a highlight of the speech, but felt it fell short on solutions, saying it was “deeply separated” from the realities everyday people are facing with the rising costs of gas, groceries, and basic necessities.

“To stop this season of crisis, President Biden has to prioritize the American people. The focus must be containing inflation, strengthening national security, unleashing energy independence, and restoring common sense. I urge President Biden to abandon his radical agenda and put the nation first.”

Sen. John Boozman spoke on the State of the Union Address as well, mentioning inflation that is worrying Arkansans.

“The main thing the people of Arkansas needed to hear was a plan to bring down inflation, end the supply chain bottlenecks and restore our workforce to full strength. It’s time for the president to focus on bipartisan solutions to give them relief and quit doubling down on radical measures that pour gas on the fire.”

Boozman said he urges the president to set his “partisan agenda” aside and respond to the concerns of countless Americans by working to contain rising costs, secure the southern border and demonstrate a strong foreign policy.

“There is unlimited potential for what our nation can accomplish when we have the tools, policies and leadership to realize our dreams.”