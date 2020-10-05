Local police departments share condolences after Pine Bluff officer killed

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Local police departments are reacting after two officers were shot in Pine Bluff and one officer dying.
Our hearts and prayers are with the family of Officer Collins and the men and women who serve the community as PBPD Officers during this extremely difficult time for their Department.Fort Smith Police Department
Our hearts go out to the Pine Bluff Police Department today as they lost one officer and had another injured. We ask that you join us in keeping the department, families of the officers, and community of Pine Bluff in your thoughts as they face this difficult time.Russellville Police Department