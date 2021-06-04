Lonoke County man charged with 2020 North Little Rock fatal hit-and-run

LONOKE COUNTY – After a year-long investigation, the Arkansas State Police have arrested a Lonoke man in the hit-and-run death of a jogger along Highway 70 in North Little Rock.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Jason Jackson is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

Jackson was taken into custody on Tuesday by Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division.

The arrest comes after the April 21, 2020 death of 51-year-old Ervin Brendel of North Little Rock, who was hit by a vehicle while jogging along the highway near Harris Road just east of Interstate 440. Brendel’s body was discovered the next day.

Jackson is currently at the Lonoke County Detention Center but will be transferred to the Pulaski County Detention Center in the coming days.